Joan M. Kohlbrecher, 83, of St. Rose, departed this world on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Liberty Village in Maryville, surrounded by the warmth and love of her devoted family.

Born on September 20, 1940, in St. Rose, Joan was the cherished daughter of the late Leo and Regina, nee Detmer, Tebbe. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence “Butch” Kohlbrecher, whom she married on April 20, 1960, at St. Rose Catholic Church, and who passed away on July 3, 2022. Joan also rejoins in eternal peace with her siblings, Pat Stallard, Rich Tebbe, and James Tebbe, along with her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Erwin and

Evelyn, nee Poettker, Kohlbrecher, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Martha Tebbe, Danny Kohlbrecher, Herman “Pete” Kohlbrecher, and Mike Ribbing.

Joan is survived by the legacy of her love – her children, Randy (fiance Tina Fohne) Kohlbrecher of Highland, Ronald (Carol) Kohlbrecher, Karen (Mike) Kaufman, Jim (Anita Brown) Kohlbrecher, and Neal (Jennifer) Kohlbrecher, all of St. Rose. Her nurturing spirit lives on through ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a great-greatgranddaughter. She is also survived by her dear siblings, Paul Tebbe of Staunton, Charles Tebbe of Jamestown, and Danny (Marilyn) Tebbe of St. Rose, as well as sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rita Tebbe of St. Rose, Elvira “Toots” Tebbe of St. Rose, Dennis “Buck” Kohlbrecher of Highland, Mary (Bernell) Wellen of St. Rose, John (Kate) Kohlbrecher of St. Rose, Judy Messer of Highland, Rose (Tony) Rensing of St. Rose, and Rick Kohlbrecher of Highland, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Joan, alongside her husband Butch, co-founded Kohlbrecher Truck Service Inc. and dedicated 54 years to its success. She was an active member of St. Rose Catholic Church, engaging in the Altar Sodality and Choir, and the St. Rose Development Club. Joan’s philanthropic spirit shone through as she initiated and managed the St. Rose Meals on Wheels program for two decades, delivering nourishment and kindness to countless elderly and homebound citizens.In her leisure, Joan found solace in quilting, sewing, nurturing her vibrant flower gardens, and canning. Yet, her greatest source of joy emanated from the moments spent surrounded by her cherished family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 7, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Monday, January 8, 2024 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Church or St. Rose Cemetery and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com