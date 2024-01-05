John G. Bohn, Jr., age 87, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon. He was born November 11, 1936 in Lebanon, a son of the late Luella, nee Monken, and John G. Bohn Sr.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Ann Bohn, nee Rinderer, whom he married October 24, 1959 in Highland and who died March 25, 2019; son, Darin Bohn; brother, Paul (Betty) Bohn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Filmer and Viola, nee Hug, Rinderer; and brother-in-law, Darrell Rinderer.

John is survived by his sons, Terry (Rita) Bohn of Lebanon and Kevin Bohn of Ballwin, MO; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Bohn of Trenton; grandchildren, Billy (Michelle) Bohn, Sarah Bohn, Stacy (John) Madson, John A. Bohn, Emma Bohn, Ella Bohn, Erica Bohn, Jacob Bohn, Jack Bohn, Jeff Bohn, Joshua Bohn, Alicia Bohn, and Wyatt Bohn; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Eloise Bohn of Trenton; sister-in-law, Jean Rinderer of Highland; and nieces and nephews.

John proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army. Following his military service, he dedicated his career to the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers Lodge 313, retiring in 1995. A lifelong farmer, John had a passion for both grain and livestock. His journey included roles as a truck driver and mechanic at Hepp Truck Service and as a truck driver for Mike Schulte Truck Service, OJ Koehler Truck Service, and St. Clair Service.

He was a member of St. Clair County Farm Bureau and Highland American Legion Post 439. John was known for his enthusiasm for Oliver and International Tractors and he found joy in farming and cherished the moments spent at county fairs with his grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Rev. Christy Eckert officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 9, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to a charity of donor’s choice and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

