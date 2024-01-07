Juanita McGhee, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2024, at Lebanon Care Center in Lebanon, Illinois at the age of 77. Born on September 3, 1946, in Winona, Mississippi, Juanita’s vibrant, spunky spirit and kind heart will be remembered by those who mourn her loss.

Juanita was a graduate of Greenville High School, and later furthered her education at Florissant Valley Community College. With a diligent work ethic, she embarked on a fulfilling career as a mailroom manager at Ralston Purina. After her retirement in 1996, she found joy in working as a photographer at PictureMe Portrait Studios and as a clerk at Huck’s in Carlyle.

Juanita’s creative soul shone brightly through her love for ceramics, crochet, sewing, and fashion. As a seamstress, her handmade clothes were a testament to her talent and her flair for life. Her title as the “Diana Ross of the Family” was well-earned, as she encompassed the essence of a true diva.

Juanita, or ‘Nana” as she was affectionately known as, cherished every moment with her family, especially her daughter, Andrea Edwards (Jerrill) of O’Fallon; and her adoring grandchildren, Kameron Sloan, Jayla Howe, Kenyin Edwards, Jakayla Edwards, Desean Edwards, all of O’Fallon. She is also survived by her sisters, Rev. Carrie Hill (Rev. Joe) of Carlyle, Sarah Sanders (Danny) of Florissant, MO; and a brother, Willie Gomilla (Barbara) of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryant and Susie Gomilla; a sister, Susie Gomilla; and a brother, Bryant Gomilla.

A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 423 West Dee St. Lebanon, IL. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery in Carlyle, IL. Visitation will be held at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, January 13, from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 Noon.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. McGhee are suggested to the family or to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.