Judith Ann “Judy” Huelsmann, age 81, of St. Rose, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2024 at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. She was born June 20, 1942 in Breese, a daughter of the late Henry G. and Ida C., nee Poettker, Ottensmeier.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, Clarence F. Huelsmann, of St. Rose, whom she married February 19, 1971 at St. Rose Catholic Church; children, Brenda (Steve) Von Hatten of Marydale and Becky (Mike) Pollmann of Frogtown; five grandchildren, Justin (Courtney) Von Hatten, Kailey (friend, Eli Pollmann) Von Hatten, Lohgan Von Hatten, Addison Pollmann, and Easton Pollmann; new great-granddaughter, Jemma Marie Von Hatten; siblings, Jerry Ottensmeier of St. Rose, Jane Beato of St. Louis, and Bob Ottensmeier of St. Rose; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Andrew Huelsmann of Aviston and Dolores Huelsmann of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her infant brother, Henry Ottensmeier; brother, Rich Ottensmeier; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Benedict “Dix” and Cecilia, nee Schrage, Huelsmann; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dr. David L. Beato, Eugene (Marcella) Huelsmann, Vincent (Bernice) Huelsmann, Marcella Huelsmann, Dorothy Huelsmann, Marcellus Huelsmann, and Paul Huelsmann.

Judy embraced the role of a homemaker, and prior to starting her family, she worked in the dietary department at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. She was an active member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Altar Sodality, as well as the Clinton County Farm Bureau and St. Rose Development Club. Judy’s commitment extended to the St. Rose Antique and Classic Tractor Pull, where she served as a dedicated statistician for approximately ten years. Alongside her husband, she was actively involved in the family farm, and her diligent & hardworking spirit was evident in all her endeavors.

Devoted to her faith, Judy found solace in the rosary and was a regular attendee of St. Jude Devotions. Her interests were diverse, ranging from gardening and cooking to sewing, quilting, bike riding, walking, and completing word searches. Judy’s love for antique tractor shows was evident as she developed many friendships there, and she found immense joy in the simple pleasures of life. She especially enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Family gatherings and attending sporting events & activities of her grandchildren were a source of happiness for Judy, where she could share laughter, stories, and create lasting memories.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Schaefer & Deacon Jay Fowler presiding. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, January 8, 2024 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Tuesday, January 9, 2024 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to St. Rose Church or All Saints Academy and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.