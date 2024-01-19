Judith “Judy” Shickles Johns, 80, of New Baden, went home to be with the Lord on January 16, 2024, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL. She was born July 14, 1943, in Mauckport, Indiana to Gard Oliver and Ada Mae, nee Ernspiker, Shickles.

Judy had a fulfilling career that spanned many years. She dedicated her time and skills to various companies including Weller’s Plumbing and Illinois Central Gulf Railroad in Carbondale, IL. Her hard work led her to retire from Gateway Western Railroad Company on September 5, 2000. Judy’s commitment and dedication to her work left a lasting impact on those she worked with.

Outside of her professional life, Judy embraced a number of hobbies and interests that brought her joy. She found delight in watching shows like Dateline, Big Bang Theory and Wheel of Fortune, which kept her entertained and engaged. Additionally, she had a talent for crocheting and spent many hours creating beautiful pieces with her skilled hands. Above all else, Judy cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her granddaughters. The love and bond they shared created precious memories that will forever be treasured.

The loss of Judy leaves behind a void that will be felt deeply by her family and friends who were fortunate enough to have known her remarkable spirit. She is survived by her loving daughter, Jill (Robert) Weaver of Albers, IL; son, Jeffrey Johns of Ozark, MO; granddaughters, Lauren (Dan) Hoehne of Edwardsville, IL, Madyson Locke of Albers, IL, and Lyndsey (Ben) Rodabaugh of Stillwater, OK; grandson, Daniel Johns of Ann Arbor, MI; sisters, Norma Gusler of Jeffersonville, IN and Pam (Wayne) Knear of Corydon, IN; brother, Darrell Shickles of Georgetown, IN; and numerous nieces and nephews. Judy was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first great-grandchild, a little girl, in May 2024.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond Knowles, Harold Knowles, William Knowles, Larry W. Shickles and Jackie Shickles; sisters, Thelma Abate, Jean Driscoll, and Louise Russell; and daughter-in-law, Linda Joyner Johns.

To honor Judith Shickles Johns’ memory and celebrate her remarkable life, a visitation will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden, IL. A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation at 3:00 PM. Friends and family are welcome to attend both events to pay their respects and share in their grief.

The impact that Judy had on those around her is immeasurable. She will be remembered for her dedication, love for her family, and the joy she brought into the lives of others. We bid farewell to a wonderful woman who touched the hearts of many. May she rest in peace knowing that her memory will forever inspire us to live with kindness, compassion and a cheerful heart.