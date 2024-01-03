Leslie David Steinkamp, 59, of Ramsey, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia, IL.

Leslie was born November 11, 1964, in Breese, IL, the son of Marvin Charles Fred and Carolyn Sue (McCarty) Steinkamp, Sr.

He was an optimistic and determined person with a huge and caring heart and had a ‘goofy’ sense of humor. He loved anything to do with the outdoors, especially fishing and 4-wheeling. He enjoyed working and tinkering on his cars, hard candy, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Sue (McCarty) Stamm and his brother, Charles ‘Charlie’ Steinkamp.

Surviving Leslie are his father and stepmother, Marvin and Carol Steinkamp, Sr.; his children, Shawn Steinkamp of Royalton, IL, Jeffery Steinkamp of Vandalia, IL, Crystal Wehrle of Newport, TN, Jessica Steinkamp of Vandalia, IL, Leslie D. Steinkamp Jr. of Effingham, IL; step son, Brandon Lewis of Decatur IL; grandchildren, Elexis Sheets of Decatur, IL, Quaidyn Coslow, Logen Coslow, Maryah Coslow all of Newport, TN; siblings, Marvin Steinkamp, Jr. of Vandalia, IL, Angela Megan of Hertford, KY, Rhonda Winters of Mulberry Grove, IL, and Lori Robertson of Mulberry Grove, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be hosted by the family from Noon – 4:00 pm., Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Vandalia Senior Center, 1616 W. Jackson St., Vandalia, IL 62471.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, please make donations to the family.

Memorial contributions may be given at the Celebration of Life and/or mailed to the Family of Leslie David Steinkamp, c/o Jessica Steinkamp, 1307 W. Randolph St., Vandalia, IL 62471.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the arrangements.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.