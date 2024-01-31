Lori Anne Hubbard age 57 of Greenville, Passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2024 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after a short illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Greenville with a Gathering of Friends from 1P.M. Saturday until service time. For those who desire memorials in Lori’s memory may be made to the First Christian Church or to aid those with Health Problems at her work site Magellan Health, at the service or at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.

Lori Ann Hubbard, the daughter of William Arthur Hubbard and Rita Kay Hicks was born in Breese, IL. On May 3, 1966. Lori grew up in Greenville and attended the Greenville Schools, graduated from Greenville High School and attended Kaskaskia College. Early in Life Lori was a secretary at Martin Insurance. She later worked in St. Louis, for Seabury, and had been with Magellan Health Company in St. Louis for over 20 years where she was recently promoted to Supervisor of her Auditing Department.

Lori is survived by her son Dominic Hubbard of Greenville, three grandchildren: Paige Oker of Wood river, Kaiden Jackson of Greenville, Daniel Hubbard of Greenville, and her sister Kelly Hubbard of Greenville.

