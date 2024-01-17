Marie E. Schreiber, 93, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra with her family by her side.

She was born on May 14, 1930 in Bethalto, the daughter of the late William F. and the late Clara E. (Zirges) Zoelzer. Marie married Edward “Eddie” Paul Schreiber, at St. John’s UCC in Midway on July 26, 1953. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2005.

Marie earned a master’s degree in education at SIUE and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was well known at Civic Memorial High School where she taught business courses for nearly fifty years until her retirement in 2000. She was very passionate about education, creating graduates that were later sought after in the business world. Marie was not only an exceptional teacher but a dedicated wife and mother, always ready to bring a hot four-course meal to her family working in the field. Marie began playing the organ at St. John’s UCC in Midway at the age of 14 and continued sharing her love of music, also playing organ at Zion Lutheran Church where she served with the Ladies Aid. Her passion for life was seen in her love of cooking, hosting large family gatherings, working in her garden, playing pinochle, and shopping. She was especially famous for her pink jello salad and cheesecake. Marie truly touched the lives of many people in her family and community.

Marie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Edmar and Leah Schreiber of Sorento; her daughter and son-in-law, Maried and Walter Blume of Edwardsville; five grandchildren, Clare Swapp (Conner Matusek), Mara (Scotty) Krone, Paul Schreiber, Katie (Ryan) Rakers, Will (Ari) Schreiber; and a great-granddaughter, Penni Rose, daughter of Will and Ari.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 4 to 7 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Visitation will continue Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, at Zion Lutheran Church. Pastor Kale Hanson and Pastor Brandon Metcalf will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church and/or St. John’s UCC in Midway.

