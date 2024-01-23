Nancy Kay Clark, age 56, of Carlyle, passed away on January 22, 2024, at her home in Carlyle, IL. She was born on December 27, 1967, in Highland, IL to her loving parents William Lee and Betty Katherine Clark.

Nancy had a career that spanned several establishments. She worked as a clerk at Shell Stores and Jumpin Jimmy’s. Her dedication and strong work ethic were evident in all her endeavors. Outside of work, Nancy found joy in simple pleasures. She loved going shopping with her sister at thrift stores and attending car shows. Her eyes would light up when she saw the beautiful vintage cars on display.

Nancy's affection for animals extended to her feline companion, Sable. They shared a deep bond, and Sable brought joy and comfort to Nancy's life. Nancy had a heart of gold and was known for her kindness and generosity. She was a true sweetheart who loved everyone unconditionally. The depth of her compassion was exemplified by her willingness to give her last penny to anyone in need.

A visitation will be held at Nordike Funeral Home located at 740 Fairfax St, Carlyle, IL 62231 on Saturday, January 27, 2024. from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Friends and acquaintances are invited to pay their respects during this time.

Nancy will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her sister Donna Thacker of Old Ripley, IL; brother Kenny Clark of Carlyle; sister and best friend Alice Oliver and husband Dariel of Troy, MO; and nephews Tyler Clark; Dariel Oliver Jr.; Brandon Oliver; Brian Oliver; Dennis Thacker; and Chad Thacker. Her warm presence enriched their lives in countless ways.

Memorials made in memory of Nancy are suggested to her family with checks payable to her sister, Alice Oliver and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.