Norbert O. “Norb” Landmann, 92, of Highland, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

He was born on August 31, 1931, in rural Pocahontas, IL, to Henry and Ida (nee Frisse) Landmann. On May 3, 1958, he married his late wife, Patricia Landmann (nee Gruner), at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Norb was born and raised on the family farm in rural Pocahontas, IL. He lived most of his life in Highland and graduated from St. Paul High School. After high school, Norb was drafted into the United States Air Force, where he served in the Korean War. He worked for Holten Meat for 20 plus years until his retirement.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland and volunteered regularly. Norb loved to go hunting, playing pinochle, and going dancing with his wife. He was very meticulous and a good “fix-it” guy, always busying himself with something to do around the house. Norb also enjoyed sudoku puzzles and taking care of his garden.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Landmann; parents, Henry and Ida Landmann; siblings, Orville Landmann, Alvin Landmann, Edgar Landmann, Rosilda Calliotte, Linda Willman, Verna Ratermann, and Agnes Miller. Norb is survived by his children, Cheryl Ann Gibson, of Arlington, TX, David (Lori) Landmann, of Millstadt, IL, Susan (Dave) Dyer, of Trenton, IL; grandchildren, Lindsey (Robert) Kyle, Quinn Gibson, Alison (Stephen) Fuhr, Alexia (Nick) Smith; step grandchildren, Kenneth Crowe, Justin Crowe; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, January 6, 2024, 10:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL