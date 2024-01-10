Norma Jean Willeford, age 95, of Greenville, passed away January 7, 2024, after a brief illness surrounded by family.

Norma Jean, daughter of Walter and Helen Elam of Keyesport, was born February 14, 1928, in Edwardsville. She attended local schools and graduated from Carlyle High School and then went on to graduate from the Alton Beautician School of Cosmetology.

She met and married Alvin Willeford on June 6, 1948, at The Bride’s Home. They enjoyed 67 years together until Alvin’s passing February 27, 2015.

They are survived by their two sons, Victor L. Willeford and Michael W. Willeford, both of Greenville; grandchildren, Todd (Andrea) Willeford of Greenville, Daisy Jo (Greg) Zykan of Highland, Kristal (Jade) Warzenski of Shelton, CT, and Kyle (Rachel) Willeford of New Fairfield, CT; great grandchildren, Gage and Luke Zykan, Hayden and Landon Willeford, Lillyth Warzenski, and Antonio, Alyse, and Lorenzo Willeford.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Helen Elam; sister, Maxine Apple; brother, John Wm. Elam; and granddaughter, Jennifer Willeford.

She was an active member in the Bond County Rural Youth in her early years and crowned Queen in 1945. After graduating from beauty school, she worked for several salons in Greenville, and then had a shop in her home for many years. She was a member of the “Crazy Couples”, a fun-loving social group, and a member of the Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church.

Norma Jean and Alvin resided on their grain and livestock farm on Terrapin Ridge west of Greenville. Her love of gardening and flowers was evident by her beautifully landscaped yard. Dogs, cats, raccoons, foxes, and lambs were just a few of her many pets through the years.

Norma and Alvin loved antiques and had several antique booths in the local area. She helped lead the Terrapin Ridge 4-H Club for many years. Norma was involved with the County Hospital Bazaar and worked the Women’s Building during the Bond County Fair.

She was an amazing cook on many levels and always had food for those in need. She was fiercely devoted to God, family, and her neighborhood. Mom will be remembered and missed by all who knew her. Rest in Peace.

The family will host a celebration of life at a later date at Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church in Greenville.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Old Mt. Nebo Cemetery, 688 Indian Creek Ave., Greenville, IL 62246, or the New Mt. Nebo Cemetery, 1160 Prairie Road, Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with arrangements.