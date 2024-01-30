Rich William Fritz, age 91, of Trenton, passed away Friday, January 26, 2024 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

He was born December 27, 1932 in Trenton, a son of the late Richard O. and Edith, nee Wagener, Fritz. In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Fritz, nee Stein, whom he married August 26, 1953 in East St. Louis and who died June 25, 2016; son-in-law, Philip “Ted” Haller; grandson, Ryan Haller; sister, Vicky Fritz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Emil and Alice, nee Quitmeyer, Stein; and brother-in-law, Larry Heatherly.

Rich is survived by his twin daughters, Christy (Dwaine) Witte of Columbia, MO and Cathy Haller of Trenton; son, Ken Fritz of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Sara (Matthew) West and Dylan Witte; great-grandchildren, Chloe Malin, Ruth Swofford, Jayden Barker, Emma Haller, Abi Haller, and Lucas Haller; granddaughter-in-law, Kayla (Brian) Berkemann; sister-in-law, Elaine Heatherly of Columbia; and nephew, Bruce (Patti) Heatherly of Collinsville.

Rich honorably served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956. Following his military service, he became the proud owner/operator of Fritz Trucking Service in Trenton. Rich was a member of Grace Community Baptist Church in Trenton, Trenton American Legion Post 778, and the Masonic Lodge. His very social nature meant that he never knew a stranger, making lasting connections wherever he went.

A man of varied interests, Rich found joy in building model Navy airplanes, maintaining meticulous care of his yard and house, reading the Bible, and embarking on scenic drives with his late wife, Joyce. In his younger years, he relished taking care of his horses, boating, waterskiing, and horseback riding.

Memorial Service will be Friday, February 16, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Pastor Bob Marsh and Pastor Christy Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Trenton Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, February 16, 2024 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family (checks payable to Cathy Haller) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.