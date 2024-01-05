Robert H. Kruep, 99, of Salem, died Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born December 24, 1924 in Breese, the son of Henry and Elizabeth, nee Richter, Kruep. He married Gertrude Pollmann and she preceded him in death; he then married Margaret Solis-Kannall on May 18, 1969 and she preceded him in death.

Robert is survived by a daughter, Mary Garrison; five sons, Lawrence (Linda) Kruep, John (Shannon) Kruep, Richard (Laura) Kruep, Charles (friend, Kathleen) Kruep, and Bruce (Iantha) Kruep; two step-sons, Jim (Carol) Kannall, and Bill Kannall; 12 grandchildren, Melissa Garrison, Scott (Sandy) Garrison, Dottie Brewster, Doug (Suzanne) Kruep, Erin Kruep, Brianna (Cory) Wellen, Matthew Kruep, Michelle (Matt Doeding, Tricia (Brian) Albers, Cole (Mary Ashley) Kruep, Te`a (Blake Cripe) Kruep, and Hunter Kruep; four step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; six step-greatgrandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Agnes (Robert) Glaub and Martha Richter; and a sister-in-law and brother-inlaw, Dora Kruep and Richard Hilmes.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, James Kruep; a step-son, Tommy Kannall; a grandson, Robin Brewster; a step-grandson, Mark Kannall; a son-in-law, Raymond Garrison; a step-daughter-in-law, Georgie Kannall; two sisters, Marie Kruep and Betty Hilmes; four brothers, Alvin Kruep, Wilbert Kruep, Joe Kruep, and Paul Kruep; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dolores Kruep, Mildred Kruep, Florence Kruep, Paul Richter, Caroline Solis, Stella & Delbert Quitmeyer, Nick & Cele Solis, Oscar & Henrietta Solis, and Benny Solis.

Mr. Kruep was stationed from 1944-1946 with the 101st Airborne in the United States Army before being transferred to the 82nd Airborne during the Battle of the Bulge. He worked for CSX Railroad for 42 years before his retirement. He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. Robert was an outdoor enthusiast; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and talking walks through the woods.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 8, 2024 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Rev. Pat Peter officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery in Beckemeyer.

Friends may call Sunday, January 7, 2024 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Monday, January 8, 2024 from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Heartland Hospice and will be received at the funeral home.

