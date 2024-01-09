Rose M. Rehkemper, age 98, of St. Rose, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024 at Breese Nursing Home. She was born October 17, 1925 in St. Rose, a daughter of the late Henry and Theresa, nee Haselhorst, Rosen.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband Victor F. “Vic” Rehkemper, whom she married November 12, 1946 at St. Rose Catholic Church and who died September 22, 2002; great-grandson, Braxton Wempe; siblings, Alvin (Hermina) Rosen, Elmer (Nory) Rosen, Amanda (Tony) Schroer, Leona Schultz, Frances (Jim) Lager, and Mary (Ray) Ribbing; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ben and Anna, nee Tebbe, Rehkemper; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frank (Rose) Rehkemper, August (Bernadette) Rehkemper, Ben (Josephine) Rehkemper, Anna (Alvin) Hilmes, Mary (Greg) Markus, Clara (Bill) Wilke, and Alvina (Joseph) Schwierjohn.

Rose is survived by her children, Ken (Lynn) Rehkemper of Trenton, Bob Rehkemper of Breese, Mark (Sherry) Rehkemper of St. Rose, and Todd (Mary) Rehkemper of Highland; grandchildren, Jennifer (Keith) Wempe, Sarah (friend, Geoff Siever) Zobrist, Christine (Kevin) Wheeler, Tonya Ketten, Melanie Jones, Dani (Rodney) Huels, Chad (Jaclyn) Nelson, Stacey (Mark) Meyer, Kelly (Nick) Haag, Tyler (Tiffany) Rehkemper and Travis Rehkemper; twenty-three great-grandchildren, Camden, Amryn, Griffen, Brody, Vinny, Eleanor, Lucy, Ashley (Joey), Peyton, Riley, Charlotte, Louie, Vinny, Katie, Nash, AJ, Cora, Will, Finley, Cal, Nathan, Rylee, Carson, and was anticipating the birth of her twenty-fourth great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Pearl Rosen of Breese and many nieces and nephews.

Rose dedicated part of her life to nursing at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO, and later worked as a baker for Schuette Stores. She was an active member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Altar Sodality, St. Rose Development Club, a former officer with the Daughters of Isabella Precious Blood Circle 718, and the Breese American Legion Auxiliary Unit 252. Rose found joy in playing cards, tending to her flower gardens, quilting, and cooking. Above all, her greatest pleasure came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. and again Monday, January 15, 2024 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Church, St. Rose Cemetery, or charity of donor’s choice and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.