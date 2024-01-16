Stanley E. Jenne, age 65 of Greenville, passed away at his home Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Funeral 12:00 Noon Friday, January 19, 2024, St. Peter United Church of Christ with Rev. Jerry Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. Memorials are asked to be made to the church. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

