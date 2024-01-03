Theresa Lynn (Crouch) Kalous

Theresa L. (Crouch) Kalous, age 55 of Greenville, passed away Saturday, December 30, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the Greenville First Christian Church. Pastor Dee Armes will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Sorento, Illinois. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Memorials for her grandson’s education fund may be made to the family, c/o Whitney Kalous. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Theresa Lynn, the daughter of Thomas “Bill” Crouch and Sandra (Oliver) Crouch, was born August 20, 1968, in Greenville. She grew up in Greenville, attended the local schools, and graduated from Greenville High School. Theresa worked at the Pocahontas Post Office for over 20 years. She has been the clerk at the Aviston Post Office for the past 9 years.

Surviving are her 2 children: Whitney M. Kalous of Pocahontas and Bradley W. Kalous of Greenville. She is also survived by her significant other and best friend Wesley Dothager, her mother Sandra, and her pride and joy Leo Fohne, grandson. Theresa was one of 3 growing up, her brother Danny Crouch and wife Cindy and sister Lisa Schlesinger and husband Jamie also survive.

Theresa loved spending time with family and spoiling her grandson Leo. She loved the beach and horses. She will also be missed by her dog Apollo, her little furchild.