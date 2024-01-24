Vincent R. Wick, age 89 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, January 21, 2024, at his residence in Highland, IL.

He was born on Thursday, October 18, 1934, in Highland, IL, the son of Victor and Agnes (nee Voegele) Wick.

On Friday, June 24, 1955, he married Doris M. Seifried in Mississippi, who survives.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. He was also a former member of Knights of Columbus; Highland Council #1510.

Mr. Wick was born in Highland, IL. He attended St. Paul Catholic School where he graduated in 1952 as Valedictorian. Vince was also Captain of the basketball team at St. Paul. He worked in Atlanta, GA for 8 years and then returned to Highland, working first for General Foods (1965-71) and then at B-Line Corporation from 1971, until retiring at age 63. He was an “in office” salesman. Vince had a great sense of humor, a great memory and was a hands-on general handyman carpenter. He enjoyed woodworking. He was a good father and husband.

Survivors include: Wife – Doris M. Wick, nee Seifried, Highland, IL; Daughters – Terri A. (Randy A.) Weiss, Highland, IL; Barbara S. (Donald S.) Dinzebach, Saint Louis, MO; Patricia J. (Steven E.) Klingbeil, Highland, IL; Grandchild – Sarah N. (Eric N.) McArdle, Ballwin, MO; Step Grandchild – Steven C. (Shaina R.) Klingbeil, St. Louis, MO; Step Great Grandchild – Brooks A. Klingbeil, St. Louis, MO; Brother-In-Law – Neville G. Scott, Highland, IL.

He was preceded in death by: Father – Victor J. Wick – Died 2/20/1980; Mother – Agnes C. Wick, nee Voegele – Died 11/09/1982; Brother – Dr. Quintin J. Wick, M.D. – Died 5/04/1976; Sister – Edith T. “Edie” Scott – Died 5/19/2021.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 26, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Metro East Humane Society – Highland.