Virginia G. Barth, 68, of Highland, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023, in Highland, IL.

She was born on March 23, 1955, in Highland, IL, to Clifford and Ellie (nee Gipson) Dicus.

Virginia grew up and has lived in Highland her entire life. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ellie Dicus; father, Clifford Dicus; brother, Don Danley; and sister-in-law, Chrystal Dicus.

Virginia is survived by her children, Jeremy (Christy) Mollett, Robert Barth, Andrea Spengler; grandchildren, Kristen Barth, Kaylee (fiancé Blaine Haberer) Barth, Carter Barth, Kyleigh Spengler, Dylan Mollett, Kara Spengler; great grandchild, Isla Haberer; siblings, Ronald Dicus, Brenda (Steve) Wernle, Tonya Dicus, and Joyce (Charles) Poelker.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Memorial visitation: Sunday, January 7, 2024, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Memorial Service: Sunday, January 7, 2024, 3:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Clergy: Pastor Matt Embry, Mosaic Church, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL