William H. “Bill” Wuebbels, age 77 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Thursday, November 7, 1946, in Breese, IL, the son of William and Mary (nee Wempe) Wuebbels.

On Saturday, April 12, 1969, he married Kathy A. Wuebbels nee Isert at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, Illinois, who survives.

He was a member of the Highland Pistol & Rifle Club; Mechanics Union; former member of the Highland Jaycees.

Bill grew up in Trenton, IL, and graduated from Mater Dei High School, Breese, IL, in 1964. He attended Bailey Tech School and graduated from there in 1965. Bill had a long career with Fabick – retiring in 2011. He had worked in Salem, IL and then St. Louis, three tours in Alaska, as the Pipeline was built in the mid 1970s. He was a technical consultant for many years at Fabick. In his free time, he enjoyed his grandchildren’s sporting events, following NASCAR, playing cards (Poker & Blackjack) and he especially loved following the stock market.

Survivors include:

Wife – Kathy A. Wuebbels, nee Isert, Highland, IL

Daughter – Shelly L. (Anton) Zeller, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Christopher G. (Melissa) Wuebbels, Saint Charles, MO

Son – Jason W. (Mary) Wuebbels, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Tynan E. (Fiancee-Victoria Pikur) Zeller, Easton, PA

Grandchild – Addasyn K. Zeller, Saint Charles, MO

Grandchild – Brent A. Wuebbels, Creve Coeur, MO

Sister – Rosemary Seaton, Saint Louis, MO

Brother – Paul (Lynn) Wuebbels, Saint Louis, MO

Brother – Gary (Carman) Wuebbels, Fairview Heights, IL

Brother – Terry Wuebbels, Highland, IL

Brother – Larry (Rita) Wuebbels, Trenton, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

Cousins – Many.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – William Bernard Wuebbels – Died 3/29/1994

Mother – Mary Ann Wuebbels, nee Wempe – Died 10/26/2013.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul J. Bonk, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Crippled Children; Saint Louis Childrens’ Hospital; Masses; HIS KIDS.