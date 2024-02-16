Andrew L. Rakers, age 87 of Beckemeyer, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Thursday, February 15, 2024, with his family at his side.

Mr. Rakers was born in Breese on November 9, 1936, a son of the late Herman and Mary (nee Koerkenmeier) Rakers. He married Mary Ann Becker on November 27, 1956, and she preceded him in death on August 9, 2008.

Mr. Rakers is survived by his daughters, Linda Haar and husband Mike, Sandy Jondro and husband Dave, and Nancy Turner and husband Mark; his sons, Dennis Rakers and wife Shelley, Tim Rakers, and Rodney Rakers and wife Carie, and David Rakers and wife Cheryl; a daughter-in-law Denise Rakers Hubbard and husband Rodney; 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Cecilia Markus; a brother, Jerome Rakers and wife Mildred; and his in-laws, Joyce Steinmann, Lucille and Frank Kampwerth, Barbara and Bob Robke, Toni Litzenburg, and Pat Becker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Mary Rakers; his wife, Mary Ann Rakers; a son, Mark Rakers; a granddaughter, Alyssa Rakers; a great grandson, Landen; and his siblings and in-laws, Marie Grapperhaus, Marcella and Bill Seiffert, Irene Rakers, Paul and Johanna Rakers, Edmund Rakers, Alvera and Maurice Mannhard, and Rita and Ferd Deiters.

Mr. Rakers worked around farm silos for over half a century, beginning early in life at Madison Silo. He later led a thriving and fulfilling career as the owner and operator of Rakers Silo in Beckemeyer. Andy ran his successful business alongside his family for 53 years.

One of Andy’s favorite pastimes was attending tractor pulls, with his wife Mary Ann always along. He loved the time spent with his children and grandchildren; some of his best moments were camping or boating with his family, usually with a cold Stag in hand. Andy also loved music and sharing his talents by playing guitar and harmonica. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer, and of the Carlyle Knights of Columbus, Council 1382.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer with Fr. Chuck Tuttle, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer on Thursday morning from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Rakers are suggested to the Beckemeyer Fire Department, the Alzheimer’s Association, or to Pancreatic Cancer research. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.