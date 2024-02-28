Betty Jean Redding

Betty Jean (Pryor) Redding, 89, of Greenville, formerly of Sorento, passed away on February 27, 2024, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, in Greenville, IL, surrounded by her family. Betty was born January 16, 1935, in Reno, IL, the daughter of George Emil and Opal F. (Huber) Pryor. She married Alvin E. Redding on February 22, 1964, at her brother-in-law’s home in Granite City, IL.

For several years, Betty was a cook at the Donnellson School, spent many years babysitting, and was a housekeeper at Best Western and did seasonal work at Value City, until her retirement.

She loved reading, westerns, crocheting, and playing slots.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister, Joann Thompson.

She is survived by her children, twins, Don (Dee) Redding of Sorento, IL, and Donna (Steve) Hasenmyer of Greenville, IL, Rick (Doris) Denny of Hillsboro, IL, Sheryl Denny of Gillespie, IL, Gail (Doug) Smith of New Douglas, IL, Jennifer Hoxsey of Sorento, IL, whom she helped raise; 12 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 2 grand dogs.

Betty will be accorded cremation rites, and a private burial will be held in Reno-Bethel Cemetery.

The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts to the Reno-Bethel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Reno Bethel Cemetery, c/o Steve Hasenmyer, 1536 Doe Run Road, Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.