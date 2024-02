Cheryl Snow, age 62 of Lee’s Summit, Missouri and formerly of Bond County, passed away at her home 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family and friends will gather at the funeral home Saturday, February 17, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. Interment will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.