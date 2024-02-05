Clarice ‘Terri’ Rasch, nee Cooprider, 80, of Greenville, IL, died peacefully, after a stroke, in St. John’s Hospital on February 1, 2024, in Springfield, IL.

Terri was born on October 8, 1943, in Brazil, Indiana the daughter of Clarence and Cecil (Todd) Cooprider. She graduated from Van Buren High School in Brazil, Indiana. She lived most of her adult life in Illinois and drove a school bus for many years. Her children remember her as a loving and kind mother who encouraged them to do their best.

Terri was passionate about her children and her animals, and she often indulged by going fishing and putting puzzles together. She was a witty individual who loved sarcasm and who was skilled at storytelling.

Surviving Terri are her sons, Todd Anna and Eugene ‘Chip’ Anna; daughter, Janella “Jae” (Tim) Donathen; grandchildren, Destiny (Chris) Villamor, Austin Donathen, Erin Anna; great-grandchildren, Micah and Theo Villamor.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Cooprider and Cecil Craig; her brothers, Robert Horn, LeRoy (Sandy) Cooprider; and sisters, Carolyn (Bob) Timmerman, and Lillian (Clifford) Freeman.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm., Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Assalley Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

The committal service, following the visitation, will be held at the Montrose Abbey Mausoleum, 400 N. 4th St., Greenville, IL.

All are welcome to attend the visitation and committal service to celebrate Terri’s life.

Memorials may be given at the funeral home or mailed to the Bond County Humane Society, 2510 S. Elm St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.