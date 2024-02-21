Darrell Pagan, 57, of Sorento, IL, passed away February 17, 2024, at Highland Healthcare Center.

Darrell was born October 25, 1966, in Granite City, IL the son of Jimmy and Sandra (Frieden) Pagan. He married Davina Ann Lynch on February 28, 2003, in Highland, IL and were married, just short of 21 years. They called Sorento their home from the early 2000s, until his death.

Darrell was a loving and caring person who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being an avid Cardinal baseball fan. He had a great sense of humor and even liked the occasional practical joke. He was witty, smart, and had excellent math skills. He was always happy to see the grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

After graduating from Triad High School in 1984, he attended the University of Kansas, on a scholarship, to study robotic engineering, until he blew his knee out.

He was then self employed as a brick contractor for 30 plus years.

He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and Brick Layers Union Local #8.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Daniel and Anthony Pagan.

He is survived by his wife, Davina Pagan; children, Tiffany (Daniel) Cruthis and Andrew (Alia Vandaniker) Hawkins; grandchildren, Devon Cruthis, Dakota Cruthis, Alison Hawkins, all of Sorento; siblings, Jimmy Pagan, Jr. of Granite City, IL,

Christina (Keith) Tenney of East Alton, IL, Angela Pagan and Jayson Pagan, both of Salina, KS; sister-in-law, Suzette (Michael) Williams of Sorento, IL, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family asks for NO flowers, plants or other gifts and that all donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Memorials may be mailed to: National Kidney Foundation, 1001 Craig Road, #480, St. Louis, MO 63146.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home of Sorento with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.