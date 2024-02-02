Diane K. Vukson, age 86 of East Alton, IL, died Thursday, February 1, 2024, at Deceased’s Residence in East Alton, IL.

She was born on Sunday, April 18, 1937, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Henry and Greta (nee Torkelson) Johnson.

On Saturday, July 31, 1965, she married Eli Harold Vukson at South Holland, IL, who passed away on Monday, May 5, 2014.

She was also a member of National Education Association, Book Club, Red Hat Ladies, and Card and Domino Groups.

Mrs. Vukson was born in Chicago, IL, the first generation of Swedish parents. She graduated from Augustana College in 1959 and moved to Berkeley, CA. She taught in primary school while living in Chicago. After her marriage, they moved to Highland, IL in 1976 for her husband’s work. She was a reading resource teacher at Highland; taught in the Litchfield School District in elementary education, and retired in the early 2000’s. She received a Masters Degree at SIUE in 1964. She loved volunteering for teaching children and other activities. She had done a lot of traveling and enjoyed doing so. She enjoyed visiting the “Boat”. And her favorite sports team was the Chicago Cubs.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Jenny R. Vukson, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Beret K. (Darin) Sheary, East Alton, IL

Niece – Sharon (Dan) Gilles, Champaign, IL

Niece – Susan (Craig) Miller, Tampa, FL

Nephew – Kenneth (Leanne) Johnson, Ridgeway, Ontario.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Henry H. Johnson – Died 3/10/1990

Mother – Greta D. V. Johnson (nee Torkelson) – Died 11/12/1996

Husband – Eli H. Vukson – Died 5/5/2014

Sister – Mary Ann Johnson – Died 2/18/1989.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library or Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.