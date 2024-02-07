Donald Robert Thole, 63, of Pocahontas, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024, surrounded by his loving family at Kindred Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born on July 14, 1960, in Breese, the son of Alvis A.F. Thole and Irene (nee Wiegman) Thole.

Donald was known for his dedication to his craft as a Union Carpenter. With his unwavering work ethic and meticulous attention to detail, he contributed greatly to numerous construction projects throughout his career. His expertise and craftsmanship will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of working with him.

In his leisure time, Donald indulged in various hobbies and interests that allowed him to relax and find solace. He had an undeniable passion for fishing and hunting; these activities provided him with moments of tranquility amidst nature’s beauty. Additionally, he loved spending quality time with friends at the clubhouse, engaging in lively conversations and creating lasting memories together. Donald's talent in woodworking was admired by many, as he delighted in creating intricate and visually stunning pieces that showcased both skill and creativity.

It comes as no surprise to those who knew Donald that the Lantern Inn became an essential part of his daily routine. With enthusiasm in his heart and a smile on his face, he often stopped by to enjoy a Ski while savoring the delightful atmosphere.

Left behind to cherish Donald's memory are his beloved mother, Irene Thole of Breese; the memories of him being a loving momma's boy will forever warm the hearts of those who knew him best. He is also survived by two sons, Mitchell (Sydney) Thole and their children, Sage & Lane of Highland and Connor (Brooke) Thole of Aviston; as well as his siblings, Dennis (Debbie) Thole of St. Louis, MO, Gerald Thole of Highland, Allen (Julie) Thole of Breese, and Myron (Doris) Thole & Mary (Matt) Rakers, all of Aviston.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvis A.F. Thole.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 9, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2024 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Dan Friedman officiating. Burial will follow

at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.

Memorials made in memory of Donald can be made to his family, checks payable to Mitchell Thole and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.