Edwina A. Tebbe, age 98, of St. Rose, passed away Friday, February 23, 2024 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese surrounded by her family. She was born November 20, 1925 in St. Rose, a daughter of the late Herman and Mathilda, nee Haselhorst, Liening.

In addition to her parent, Edwina was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Tebbe, whom she married April 6, 1948 at St. Rose Catholic Church and who died December 14, 2007; sons, Thomas Tebbe and Gary Tebbe in infancy; grandson-in-law, Casey Renschen; brothers, Orville (Clara) Liening and Ervin (Pat) Liening; father-in-law and motherin-law, Herman and Clara, nee Fischer, Tebbe; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edward (Veronica) Tebbe, Victor (Minnie) Tebbe, Hugo (Lena) Tebbe, Arnold (Janeth) Tebbe, Mike (Helen) Tebbe, Walter (Gladys) Tebbe, Herman (Lynn) Tebbe, and Anna (Albert) Gnaedinger.

Edwina is survived by her children, Mike (Rita) Tebbe of Highland, Gerald “Short” (Cindy) Tebbe of Jamestown, and Chuck (Jackie) Tebbe of Highland; grandchildren, Sarah (Aaron) Meffert, John (Leah) Tebbe, Tom (Staci) Tebbe, Travis (Lora) Tebbe, Stacey Tebbe, and Jared (Amy) Tebbe; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Emmett, and Beckett Tebbe, Jensen, Evan, and Owen Tebbe, Bryce Tebbe, and Macy and Jase Tebbe.

A dedicated homemaker throughout her life, Edwina found joy in the simple pleasures. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and participated in the Altar Sodality and Daughters of Isabella Precious Blood Circle 718. Edwina’s hobbies included playing bingo, quilting, tending to her beautiful flowers, playing dominos, completing jigsaw puzzles, and most importantly, savoring precious moments with her family.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 1, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2024 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the St. Rose Church Building Fund or St. Rose Cemetery and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.