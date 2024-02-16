Elsie Brandt, age 70 of Posey, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Mrs. Brandt was born in Vandalia, IL on February 27, 1953, a daughter of Dean J. and Thelma A. (nee Darlind) Matthews. Elsie married James D. Brandt on February 29, 1972, and he survives in Posey.

In addition to her husband James, Elsie is also survived by her daughters, Brandy Hagen and husband Michael, and Shanel Tabor and husband Kenny; her grandchildren, Kaylee, Feigh, Tristan, Payton, Ashton, Sarah, Mayson, Marissa, Jordan, Braden, Drake, and Shelby; her great grandchildren, Bennett and Thea, and she was eagerly anticipating the arrival of 3 more great grandchildren. Elsie is also survived by her siblings, Deanna Matthews Scott, Judy Matthews Pryor, Beverly Matthews Porter, and Michael Matthews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Thelma Matthews; a son, James D. Brandt, Jr.; and her siblings, Larry Woods, Doris Woods, Charles Woods, Stanley Woods, Richard Woods, Ronald Matthews, Donald Matthews, Gary Matthews, Judith Matthews, and Roger Matthews.

Throughout her life, Elsie loved to stay active, and she kept busy following her grandchildren and their activities. She also enjoyed the peace and tranquility of the outdoors, whether she was fishing, bird watching, or going for a leisurely bike ride. Elsie also loved playing cards and was always ready for a game of Rummy. Elsie most recently worked for the Maschhoff’s, but had previously worked at Rockwell International, and Simonton’s Sawmill.

No services will be held for Mrs. Brandt. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.