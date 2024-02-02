Fernando M. “Fred” Martinez, age 77 of Clermont, FL, died Friday, January 26, 2024, at his home in Clermont, FL.

He was born on Monday, December 9, 1946, in Chicago, IL, the son of Fidel and Alice (nee Fisher) Martinez.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church; St. Louis Pony Express; V.F.W. Post #5694, Highland; N.A.P.U.S.; Korte Recreational Center, Highland; UPMA Gold (United Postmasters and Managers of America); Eagles -Clermont, FL.

Fred was born in Chicago, IL, and grew up there. He attended St. Michael’s Central High School and graduated in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 2, 1966 to Nov. 1, 1968 and was involved with Vietnam in 1967 to 1968 during TET Offensive. After the service he started with the U.S. Postal Service. He moved to Highland in 1981. He was superintendent in O’Fallon, IL, supervisor in St. Louis, letter carrier for 18 years, Postmaster at Hillsboro, IL and retired with 34 1/2 years in 2001. Fred enjoyed playing music on bass guitar, fishing, hunting, He met Cathy Rakers in June of 2019. They enjoyed traveling & Cruising together. Fred enjoyed making and decorating mini-dollhouses

Survivors include:

Fiancee – Cathy L. Rakers, Clermont, FL

Daughter – Brandy L. (Mark) Tully, New York, NY

Daughter – Dana Martinez, Manhattan, KS

Grandchild – Reid J. Tiemann, Glen Carbon, IL

Grandchild – Gillian E. Trover, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Joseph Cameron

Grandchild – Alyssa Cameron

Grandchild – Adam Cameron

Grandchild – Jessica Cameron

Grandchild – Mykayla Arbogast

Fiancee’s Daughter – Misty (Ryan) Menossi, Edwardsville, IL

Fiancee’s Son – Lenny P. (Brooke) Rakers, Benld, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Fidel Martinez

Mother – Alice Martinez, nee Fisher

Wife – Sharron A. Martinez, nee Owens – Died 09/30/2016

Step Son – Glen “Dino” Hall – Died 12/25/1980

Step Son – Randall Hall – infant

Brother – Fidel Martinez

Sister – Lamar Garcia

Sister – Martha Williams

Brother – Enrique Martinez

Sister – Mary Ann Berry.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Animal Shelter.