Gerald D. “Jerry” Becker, age 75, of Bartelso, passed away Sunday, February 25, 2024 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 4, 1948 in Breese, a son of the late Bernard and Adele, nee Voss, Becker.

Jerry married Dianne Rensing on October 3, 1970 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and she survives in Bartelso.

In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his son, Brad (Dawn) Becker of Bartelso; grandchildren Jayden Becker, Grant Becker, Bennette Becker, and Vance Becker; brothers, Don (Bernell) Becker of Bartelso, Ken Becker of Beckemeyer, Stanley (Deb) Becker, David (Pat) Becker, and Dennis Becker, all of Bartelso; sister, Mary (Dan) Mueller of Bartelso; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joe (Gloria Ross) Rensing of Breese, Gay Rensing of Columbus, OH, Patricia (Delbert) Higgins of Carlyle, Ted (Diane) Rensing of Carlyle, Mary (Ron) Dust of Breese, Tony (Rose) Rensing of St. Rose, Larry Rensing of Highland, Irene Hegger of Aviston, and Annette (Lester) Wolske of Benton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to Jerry’s parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Becker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Leona, nee Kruep, Rensing; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Anita Rensing, Janae Becker, Kenny Hegger, Cindy Rensing, Maurice Rensing, and two brothers-in-law in infancy; niece, Tina Becker; and nephew, Kenny Becker, Jr.

A dedicated veteran of the United States Air Force Reserves, Jerry was deeply committed to his community and his family’s dairy business. He was part owner of Four-Beck Dairy in Bartelso, where he served as the bookkeeper. He was a devout member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, an active participant in the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Clinton County Farm Bureau.

In his leisure time, Jerry found joy in the simple pleasures of life, whether it was getting lost in the pages of a good book, engaging in friendly card games, or simply spending quality time with his cherished family and friends. Jerry’s true passion lay in being a family man, and he cherished every moment spent with his beloved grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso from Fr. Thomas Lugge and Fr. James Buerster concelebrating. Interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 8:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Association, St. Cecilia Parish, Jared Burke Foundation, or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117 Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.