Jacquelin Ward Trainer, age 94, former rural New Hampton, Missouri resident, entered into rest on February 26th, 2024.She was born in Pasadena, California on April 2, 1929. to Beulah and Ralph Ward.She graduated high school earning an art scholarship to Chouinard Art School. On August 31, 1947 she met and married Bill Trainer who was serving in the Navy. After his service was completed they moved to the midwest to the Greenville, Illinois area to follow Bill’s dream to farm. Raising a family of three sons and a daughter they worked hard to develop a farming operation. During this time Jackie continued her art career of oil painting and teaching adult education through the Southern Illinois University program. In addition she organized an artist colony, created an informal group of Friday artists that met in her basement studio and participated in dozens of art shows. Jackie received many awards during her 60 year career in art.

Always important to Jackie was her faith in Jesus Christ. On her paintings of later years she

signed her work with the Philipians 4:8 verse. Bill and Jackie raised their family in the Christian church for which they are grateful.

In 1978 they moved their farming operation to northwest Missouri near the Albany area. They lived and farmed there until Bill’s death in 2000. Following this Jackie moved to Nortonville, Kansas to be closer to family.

She is survived by: Sons – Mike’s family (Terry)-grandchildren, Tina Davis (Isaac), Paul Trainer (Morgan), Jake Trainer (Sierra), Ally Livengood (Drew). Bob Trainer (Donna)- grandchildren, Don Trainer, Cristy Schneider (Wade), Amy Gamble (Shane), Tammy Gonzales (Patrick) Joe Trainer (Susan)-grandchildren, Kevin Trainer (Alexis), Scott Trainer (Ashley) Brian Trainer Daughter – Kathy Burns (Tom) – grandchildren, Lisa Geminn, Amie Harris 19 great grandchildren and 1 great, great granddaughter.

Proceeded in death by: Husband – Bill Trainer, Son- Mike Trainer, Parents- Ralph and

Beulah(Carter) Ward, Brother and sister-in-law- Elton and Jeanne Ward, In-laws- Frank and

Hazel (Morgan)Trainer, Granddaughter – Sylvia Trainer, Great grandson – Bryant Livengood

Graveside Service and Burial: 2:00 PM Saturday, March 2 at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany, MO.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to: Shiloh Children’s Ranch or Ozark Bible College in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

