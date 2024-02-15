Jennie G. Allen age 84 of Rural Greenville, passed away at 4:42 p.m. Monday, February 12, 2024 at Montgomery Nursing and Rehab where she had been a patient with her husband Stanley for a short time.

In keeping with her wishes, a private family graveside service will be held. For those who desire memorials in her memory may be made to Autism Speaks or to Center Rubber Extrusions which are both ways to help those with autism, at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Jennie Grace Mery, the daughter of Claude Harold (Pete) Mery and Dorothy Mildred Sandifer Mery, was born on December 5, 1939 in Litchfield. Jennie grew up and attended the public schools and graduated from Greenville High school with the class of 1958. Jennie worked at DeMoulins. Hillview Nursing Home, Bel Air Motel, and Maredy Co. but her highest calling was raising their children.

Jennie and Stanley Louis Allen were united in marriage on August 21, 1959, in the Lutheran Church in Greenville and they have enjoyed over 64 years together. Stanley survives as do their two children: twins Lori Jean (Tim) Watson of rural Greenville and Bradley Allen (Teri) Allen of Highland, four grandchildren: Trenton Allen, Tyler Allen, Toby Allen, and Cadence Watson. Jennie is also survived by her sister Pauline Harris of Greenville.

Jennie is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Rose Marie Mery in infancy, Robert Lee Mery in infancy, Anna M. Ganzer, and Gary Mery.`

For online condolences please go to donnellwiegand.com