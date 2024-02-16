John Kenneth Piper, age 79 of Greenville, passed away Wednesday evening, February 14, 2024, at Mercy Hospital in South County St. Louis. John had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for almost 9 years and was cared for by his wife, Anna, until 2022 when he went into Memory Care.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Montrose Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home.

John Kenneth Piper was born August 27, 1944, in Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of Sam and Gladys Flowers Piper. The family moved to Macon, Illinois and then on to Greenville in 1954.

John attended Greenville schools and graduated from Greenville High School. He worked for Pierce Feed Store while in school. After school, he worked for Thermal King, Pet Milk, and then went to work for Olin Corporation in East Alton, Illinois until his retirement in 2007. He then worked for a few years for Dick Mayer Electric and Staff Construction.

John married Anna Lorraine Hawley on May 13, 1972. They have enjoyed over 50 years together. John is survived by his wife, two sons: David Lee Piper and Jason Alan Piper brother of Greenville. Loving grandfather to Caleb Thomas Piper of DeKalb, IL and Alyssa Mae Piper of Greenville, brother Bill Piper of Godfrey, IL, and a sister Nettie Seaton of Jerseyville, IL.

Preceded in death by his parents and a sister Bettie Swollers of Oglesby, IL.

John loved doing projects at their home as well as for family and friends. Also loved working on the landscaping and other jobs at church as well as traveling with his wife to many states and Canada. John had a knack of connecting with small children and loved to spend time with them. John and Anna were members of the Greenville First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, the family requests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church, Alzeimer's Foundation, or the Bond County Food Pantry.