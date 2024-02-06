Julia R. Von Wellen, age 90, of Breese, and formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed away Monday, February 5, 2024 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born September 28, 1933 in Aviston, a daughter of the late Henry and Christine, nee Rolves, Wellen.

In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Warmann, whom she married May 1, 1997 in Las Vegas, NV and who died April 13, 2020; sisters, Jane Alice Wellen and Eunice Schiefer; and brother, Gerald Wellen.

Julia is survived by her brothers, Bernell (Mary) Wellen of St. Rose, Alfred (Sue) Wellen of Highland, Ron (Debi) Wellen of Aviston, and Ken (Peggy) Wellen of Breese; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert Schiefer of Aviston and Pat Wellen of St. Rose; and nieces and nephews.

Throughout Julia’s working career, she held various clerical and accounting positions, and also made a mark in the real estate industry. She was a former member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Creve Coeur, MO. Julia had a deep love for animals, especially her dogs, whom she cherished throughout the years. She was a remarkably social person, always eager to attend various social events and share her warmth with those around her.

Funeral Service will be Friday, February 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Deacon Linus Klostermann officiating. Interment will take place at New Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO at a later date.

Visitation will be Friday, February 9, 2024 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

