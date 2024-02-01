Kathleen A. “Kathy” Patterson

Kathleen A. “Kathy” (Theising) Patterson passed away peacefully on January 30, 2024, at Arcadia Care Center in Jacksonville, IL. She was 64 years of age. Born on May 25, 1959, in Breese, IL to Irene (nee Elling) Theising and the late Valerian “Val” Theising, Kathy was a vibrant spirit who brought joy and laughter to all who knew her.

Kathy embraced every opportunity to celebrate and have a good time. She also found enjoyment in challenging crosswords, a tedious puzzle, or reading a good book. She cherished her family and loved hearing about her grandkid’s lives and activities.

She will be deeply missed by her sons, Jacob Theising (Paige) and Patrick Sommers; her grandchildren, Madyson and Rhett Theising; her mother, Irene Theising; her siblings, Teresa Schomaker (Joe), Diane Schomaker (Gene), Rose Linnemann (Dennis), Jim Theising (Ruthie), Bob Theising (Nicholsa), Mike Theising, Julie Kues (Bob), and Lori Novy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Valerian Theising, her nephew, Kenny Becker, her cherished godmother and special aunt, Dot Cunningham, and several aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton St. Carlyle, IL on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 6:00 PM. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Saturday from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ms. Patterson are suggested to her family and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home.

