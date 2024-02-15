Keith Alan Nordike, age 57, passed away on February 14, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL. Born on August 26, 1966, in Highland, IL, Keith lived a life full of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

Keith was a man of many talents and interests. He had a deep passion for SxS riding. He was always busy mapping out new riding trips for his next riding adventure and could often be found in his shed repairing UTV’s. As an avid hunter, he embraced the thrill of deer hunting and cherished the moments spent in nature. But perhaps one of Keith’s most impressive skills was his ability to fix anything. MacGyver had nothing on this guy.

A sociable and outgoing individual, Keith never knew a stranger. He had an innate ability to strike up conversations with people from all walks of life and quickly establish meaningful connections. Whether it was at the clubhouse or around a campfire, Keith loved gathering with friends and family, sharing stories and reminiscing about the good old days.

Keith’s warm personality touched the lives of everyone he encountered. He was a beloved husband to Rebecca “Becky” Nordike, as he referred to as ‘his reason for living’’; father to Breanne Burton, Kaitlyn Burton, Jordan (Chastidy) Nordike, and Nicholas Stockert, and a doting grandfather to Aubree, Amity, Oliver, and Declan. He was also a treasured brother to Terry Eversgerd, Vicky (“Squig”) Fuehne, Sharon (“Buzz”) Seelhoefer, Donna (Alan) Deien; Kelly (Cheryl) Eversgerd; Deanna (Ken) Papproth; Bill (Liz) Nordike; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Larry and Marcella Markus; sister-in-law, Kristi (John) Toennies; brothers-in-law: Adam (Amber) Markus and Craig (Sheila) Markus.

He was preceded in death by his mother Carole Jean Nordike and father Marlin “Dusty” Nordike; as well as a brother Terry Eversgerd.

As a cancer fighter himself, Keith displayed immense bravery throughout his journey. Not only did he bring light to everyone’s day, but he also went above and beyond to support others who were going through similar battles. During his chemotherapy treatments, Keith would bring favorite snacks to uplift the spirits of his fellow warriors. He became an advocate for cancer awareness and treatments, determined to make a difference in the lives of those affected by this disease.

To honor Keith’s memory, visitation services will be held on Friday February 16th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday February 17th from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM followed by a memorial service at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston. (Klondike apparel encouraged). Interment will follow at Saint Francis Cemetery in Aviston. Lastly, friends and family are invited to gather at the Aviston American Legion for a luncheon.

Keith Nordike leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of love and kindness. His unwavering support for others, coupled with his vibrant personality, has forever imprinted the hearts of those who knew him best. Although he may no longer be with us physically, Keith’s spirit will continue to shine brightly through the cherished memories he created.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ‘Jared Burke Foundation’, or to the wishes of the family (checks payable to Rebecca Nordike).