Keith D. Rogers, 68, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on January 17, 1956, in Salem, IL, to William and Carolyn (nee Cohlmeyer) Rogers. On November 15, 1990, he married Claudette Dickens in Las Vegas, NV.

Keith has lived in Pocahontas since 1999, having moved from Greenville, IL. He was baptized at the Pocahontas First Baptist Church, later becoming a member. Keith enjoyed gardening, having two at home, taking care of their chickens and turkeys, and rescuing little dogs from Partners for Pets. He spent a lot of time going to Funderburks for breakfast, canning pickles, and watching political videos on YouTube. Keith was bold and honest, with a great sense of humor. He loved his family and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Carolyn Rogers, and his sister, Sue Buchanan.

Keith is survived by his wife of 33 years, Claudette Rogers, Pocahontas, IL; sons, William “Hardy” Rogers, Highland, IL, Richard (Jeneva) Rogers, Fredericksburg, VA; stepson, Donald Rogers, Perryville, MO; step grandchildren, Jamie Mae Rogers, Molly Ann Rogers, Hunter James Rogers; siblings, Tammy (Dave) Webster, Calvin Rogers, and Vickie (Floyd) Boxx.

Memorial donations may be made to Partners for Pets Humane Society, St. Jacob, IL

Visitation: Thursday, February 8, 2024, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Funeral Service: Friday, February 9, 2024, 10:00am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Clergy: Pastor Cody Knapik, Highland First Baptist Church

Interment: Robinson Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL