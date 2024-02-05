Kent Paul Fehrmann, age 57, of Breese IL, passed away Friday, February 2, 2024, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, IL.

He was born May 21, 1966, in Breese, IL, the son of the late August Fehrmann and the late Beverly, nee Hill, Fehrmann.

Kent married Geralyn “Gerry” Holtgrave on April 1, 1987, in San Angelo, TX and she survives in Breese. He is also survived by their children, Kendra Ann, Bryant Paul, Dillon Robert, and Jean Luc Fehrmann; his siblings, Kevin (Karen) Fehrmann, Roni (Denny) Rittenhouse, Keith (Tracy) Fehrmann, Kerry (Peggy) Fehrmann, Vonda (Greg) Fugate; stepmother, Grace Fehrmann and her children, Cynthia (William) Heimann, Curtis Kreiter, Cary Kreiter, Carmen (David) Daab, Claudia Terry, and Cliff (Donna) Kreiter. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Patricia, nee Richter, Holtgrave-Detmer; sisters-in-law Diane (Larry) Hempen, Barb Portugal, Elaine Holtgrave, Phyllis (George) Marron, Kara Holtgrave, and Jennifer (Brandon) Knobeloch; former in-laws, Elaine (Dennis) Winkeler, Sherry Fehrmann, Rhonda (Ronnie) Becker, Mark Broeckling, Sheila (Bill) Prater, Jim Portugal, Mike Langenhorst; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kent is preceded in death by his parents, Auggie and Bev; fathers-in-law, William “Bill” Holtgrave, Jr. and Henry Detmer; brothers-in-law, Daniel “Whitey” Holtgrave, Robert “Bob” Holtgrave, and Vern Holtgrave.

Kent graduated from Bartelso Elementary and was a 1984 graduate of Central Community High School.

Kent will be remembered for his warm heart, cheerful smile, big hugs, and the love he showed his family and friends.

His memory will forever resonate in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. Kent was able to give a final gift to others as a donor through Mid-America Transplant.

Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Deacon Kevin Templin officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Ellwood Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 8, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family (checks payable to Geralyn Fehrmann) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.