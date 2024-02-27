Marcella R. “Sally” Gerdes, nee Varel, age 85, of Bartelso, passed away Sunday, February 25, 2024 at her home. She was born January 2, 1939 in Bartelso, a daughter of the late William “Bill” and Margaret, nee Hemker, Varel.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard “Bernie” Gerdes whom she married May 10, 1960 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso and who died January 8, 2022; son, Daniel Gerdes; siblings, Jerome (Dolores “Toots”) Varel, Pete Varel, Bernadette (Gerhard) Kluemke, and Jim Varel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Anna, nee Bergmann, Gerdes; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Frank Goebel, Frank “Bud” (Cele) Kreke, Mary Ann Gerdes, and Paul “PG” Gerdes.

Sally is survived by her children, Donna (Ken) Becker, Tom (Karen) Gerdes, Phyllis (Mark) Gebke, Ron (Donna) Gerdes, Alan (Renee) Gerdes, and Renee (Tim) Moore, all of Bartelso; grandchildren, Lauren (Eric) Eversgerd, Aaron Becker, and Jordan (Kari) Becker, Nathan, Trevor (friend, Abby Haag), and Noah Gerdes, Amanda (Danny) Lorenzen, April (Logan) Decker, and Blake (friend, Maddy Egland) Gebke, Kelsey and Tanner Gerdes, Clara and Kate Gerdes, Jordon (friend, Sarah Holle) Nowitzke, Brady, Carson, and Alyssa Moore; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Ashlyn, and Easten Eversgerd, Brycen Lorenzen, Bennett Nowitzke, and June and Mayes Decker; siblings, William “Bill” (JoAnn) Varel of Bartelso, Margie (Jim) Wilken of Bartelso, Blanche Goebel of Breese, and Flossie (Frank) Schlautman of Bartelso; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Joan Varel, Betty Varel, Bill Gerdes, and Dolores Gerdes, all of Bartelso; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sally formerly worked at the Wee Walker Show Factory in Carlyle, Carlyle Healthcare Center as a cook, part-time cook at Bartelso School, and also bartended at the bowling ally and Hondo’s. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso and Altar Sodality officer and was also a former Cub Scout Den Mother.

Sally enjoyed bowling and Wednesday babysitting grandkids, following and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, and cheering on the Bartelso Barts Baseball Team.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 1, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso from Fr. Thomas Lugge and Fr. James Buerster concelebrating. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 29, 2024 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Friday, March 1, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Bartelso Grade School PFC or St. Cecilia Parish and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117 Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.