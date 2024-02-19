Martha M. Diekemper

Martha M. (Hodapp) Diekemper, 90, was born on February 16, 1934 in Carlyle, Illinois. The daughter of Leo and Elizabeth (Erlinger) Hodapp. She married Robert E. Diekemper on June 1, 1957 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle.

Martha grew up on the family farm on Pelican Hill attending a one-room schoolhouse until her family moved to town during her elementary years.

She stayed home to raise her children until her youngest entered school and then went to work at Golden Dip Milling Co. in Millstadt as a secretary to the National Sales Manager. Throughout her life she enjoyed working other various types of jobs.

Martha was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle and active in many parish organizations.

She had many talents that she enjoyed. She spent countless hours canning vegetables from the garden, sewing and mending clothes for her family, putting together and stitching beautiful quilts and known for her delicious pies.

Martha and Bob enjoyed traveling throughout the US and to many foreign countries. They also enjoyed camping and boating/skiing with family and friends. Martha was always thrilled to have her grandchildren and great-grandchildren over to visit.

Martha Diekemper entered into rest on February 18, 2024 at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living Center in Carlyle with family by her side.

Martha is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert Diekemper of Carlyle; daughter Lisa (Mark) Rickher of Matthews, NC; son Dennis (Tracey) Diekemper of Trenton, IL; daughters Jane (Shawn) Gillam of Troy, IL and Mary Sue (Dean) Harber of Trenton, IL. She had ten grandchildren: Kaitlyn (fiance Devon) Rickher, Amanda (Nick) Alfieri, Allison (Scott) Pullen, Colleen (Keith) Kunz, Kelly (Adam) Baer, Michael (Hannah) Diekemper, Logan (Liz) Gillam, Haley (Peter) Binder, Cameron Harber and Lauren Harber and seven great grandsons and three great granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Elizabeth Hodapp; a sister-Leona Hodapp; brother-in-law Paul and wife Evelyn Diekemper; sister-in-law Evelyn and husband Ernest Tryba; sister-in-law Laurette and husbands William Muehleisen and Bud Kuhl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Tuesday morning from 8:30 – 11:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Diekemper are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.