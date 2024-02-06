Marvin Alphonse Wiegman was born on August 30, 1945, to Alphonse and Eleanor (nee Tonnies) Wiegman in Breese, Illinois. He left this world on February 5, 2024, in O’Fallon, Illinois, at 78 years of age.

Mr. Wiegman married Martina “Tina” Marie Diekemper on September 10, 1966, at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville, IL, and she survives in Carlyle. Marvin is the father of Marla Fusz and husband Philip, Sr. of Ladue, MO and their children Emily, Philip Jr., Audrey, Olivia, and Spencer; Jason Wiegman and wife Sarah (nee Voss) of Highland, and their children Anderson, Sarah Beth, Carter, and Hudson; and Jared Wiegman (Lisa Schielein) of Carlyle. He is also survived by a brother, Allen Wiegman and wife Maureen; a sister, Pat Hummert; and 3 sisters-in-law, Maria Wiegman, Kay Diekemper, and Kathy Beine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Eleanor Wiegman; a brother, Gerard “Gerry” Wiegman; a sister, Betty Brueggemann and husband Al; mother-and father-in-law, Joseph F. and Mathilda (nee Breiner) Diekemper; and his in-laws, Gervase Diekemper, Jim Beine, Bob Hummert, Mary Ellen (nee Diekemper) Beine, and Joline (nee Cleek) Diekemper.

After graduating from Mater Dei High School, Marvin expanded his knowledge by attending various Ford Motors training schools, enhancing his passion for the automotive industry. He proudly co-owned Wiegman Motor Co. in Carlyle. Marvin served various roles on the Carlyle Fire Department from 1970-1995, and he was a member of the Kaskaskia College Foundation Advisor Committee. Marvin’s civic involvement extended to his membership with the Bishop Henry J. Althoff 4th Degree Assembly #193, Carlyle Lions Club, and the Carlyle Jaycees. Mr. Wiegman was a member of the Carlyle Knights of Columbus Council 1382, where he chaired many Tootsie Roll Drives over the years. Marvin proudly served in the US Army Reserves from 1963-1969, and was a member of Beckemeyer American Legion Post 1227, and an honorary member of the Clinton County Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 269. Some of Marvin’s favorite pastimes were traveling to Minnesota for fishing trips with friends and family. He made many wonderful memories and friends on his trips north. He also loved playing Santa Claus for many homes, schools, and organizations for over 50 years. Besides his community service, Marvin had a passion for youth sports, coaching Little League baseball, St. Mary’s Basketball, and St. Mary’s Girls CYO Softball.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at St. Mary’s Church, 1171 Jefferson St., Carlyle, IL. with Fr. George Mauck, celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle on Thursday from 8:00 A.M. – 12:30 PM.

It was Marvin’s wish that in lieu of plants, flowers, or other gifts, any expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation, Mater Dei High School, or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Donations will be received at the church or through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared by www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.