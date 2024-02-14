Morris E. Keeling, 94, of Vandalia, IL, passed away at 10:36 PM, Monday, February 12, 2024 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Interment will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

Morris Edward Keeling was born on June 30, 1929 in Vandalia, IL, the son of James Edward and Lula (Warren) Keeling. He married the love of his life, Norma Jean Spicer on February 25, 1950. Together they celebrated nearly 54 years of marriage and raised three children. She preceded him in death on March 07, 2004. He later married Dovie “June” Evans on October 19, 2007; she preceded in death on April 10, 2020.

Morris worked various jobs throughout his lifetime. In his early years, he was a baker employed by Eddie’s Bakery in Vandalia as well as the Rainbow Bread Company in Aurora. He later worked for both, the City of Vandalia and the City of Greenville as a police officer. Morris then began working for the Illinois Department of Corrections at the Vandalia Correctional Center; where he eventually retired.

Morris was quite the outdoorsman; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and woodworking. Among these many things, he also had an avid love for flying planes and traveling. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the Masonic Temperance Lodge # 16 and Overcup Baptist Church, both of Vandalia.

Mr. Keeling is survived by his daughter, Judith and husband Preston Hampton III “Sonny” of Homosassa, FL; son, Randall Keeling and wife Sue of Pocahontas; son, Gregory Keeling and fiancé Racie Garrett of Vandalia; step-daughter, Dixie Gunnett of Farmington, MO; grandchildren, Shelli Hampton and fiancé Steve Johnson, Curtis Hampton, Jeremy Keeling and wife Jill, Justin Keeling, Jacob Keeling and wife Stephanie, and Addison Keeling; 16 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; caretaker and nephew, Mark Evans; and numerous, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma; wife, June; sisters, Betty, Carolyn, and Gayla; infant brother, Jimmie Dale; and an infant grandson, Matthew Keeling.