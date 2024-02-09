Myrna K. “Mickey” Thompson, age 80 of Buckingham, passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at her home. She was born on April 7, 1943, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Maynard and Moyra (Collier) LeBegue. Myrna married George Thompson on August 22, 1970, in Chicago. George preceded her in death on December 28, 2006.

Myrna owned and operated Thompson Auto Wreckers with her husband, George for more than fifty years. She enjoyed knitting, baking, and keeping the books at the business. Myrna was an active supporter of the Herscher Music Boosters.

Myrna was of the Baptist Faith.

Surviving is one son and daughter-in-law, Gregory (Nancy) Thompson of St. Anne; one daughter and son-in-law, Ginger (Jason) Kaufman of Mt. Pleasant, MI; and one daughter-in-law, Katalin Thompson of Buckingham; one brother and sister-in-law, Maurice (Dorothy) LeBegue of Mt. Vernon, IL; five grandchildren, Jamison and Liam Thompson, Ainsley Kaufman, Grace and Tucker Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.

Myrna is preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; and one son, Glen.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee. A burial will follow at the Eldridgeville Cemetery, Cabery, IL.

Memorials may be made to the Herscher Music Boosters.

