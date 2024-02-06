Pastor Delmar “Del” F. Hagen, Jr., age 66, of New Baden, passed away Sunday, February 4, 2024 at home surrounded by his family. He was born September 29, 1957 in Belleville, a son of the late Mary, nee Kampmann, and Delmar F. Hagen Sr.

In addition to his parents, Del was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Barbara Robinson.

Pastor Delmar is survived by his wife, Robin Hagen, nee Robinson, of New Baden, whom he married November 16, 1977 at Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville; children, Robin (David) Boring of Belleville and Delmar (Penny) Hagen, III of New Memphis; grandchildren, Kylie (Irakeem) Lewis, David Boring, Jr., Dylan Boring, Deacon Boring, Lucas Hagen, Arya Hagen, Saige Hagen, Haven Hagen, Summer Hagen, and Darth Hagen; great-grandson, Damon Phillips and was anticipating the birth of great-granddaughter, Rhaenyra Lewis; sister, Mary (David) Harris of Belleville;

father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marcus Junior and Juanita Joyce, nee Evans, Robinson of Geneva, FL; and brothersin-law and sisters-in-law, Marcus Junior Robinson, Jr. of Belleville, Dawn (Gerard) Reuter of Freeburg, and Jolla (Melinda) Robinson of Arkansas; and nieces and nephews.

Del honorably served in the United States Army and later contributed to the workforce at Copper B-Line as a Die Setter and Wal-Mart in O’Fallon in maintenance. His passion for ministry led him to become an Ordained Minister with the First Church of The Gospel Ministry, and he provided spiritual guidance at Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden.

In addition to his ministry, Del found joy in passing down his knowledge of responsible gun ownership and marksmanship to his children and grandchildren. He also expressed his creativity and skill by working on cars and completing model cars.

A private service will be held to celebrate Pastor Delmar’s life, attended by close family and friends who will forever cherish the impact he made on their lives.

Memorials in honor of Pastor Delmar may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.