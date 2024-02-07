Robert G. “Bob”; Athmer, age 70, of Aviston, and formerly of Albers, passed away Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born February 26, 1953 to the late Joseph and Clara, nee Thein, Athmer.

Bob is survived by his wife, Linda, nee Kalmer, Athmer of Aviston; children, Jeremy (fiancée, Christina) Athmer of Aviston and Kelly (Eric) Kraeger of Breese; grandchildren, Keegan and Lana Kraeger; as well as brothers and in-laws.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Timothy P. “Tim” Athmer.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 8, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Friday, February 9, 2024 from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

