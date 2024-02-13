Robert L. “Bob” Frey, age 90 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Sunday, April 23, 1933, in Marine, IL, the son of Simon and Milda (nee Horn) Frey.

On Saturday, April 26, 1958, he married M. Diane Frey nee Day at the E & R Church, Marine, Illinois, who survives.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Madison County Farm Bureau and Highland Pistol and Rifle Club (Life Member)..

Bob was born at Marine, IL and moved to Highland when he was in the first grade. He then attended St. Paul School, Highland, IL. He worked as a farmhand before serving in the Army, from 1953 to 1955. He drove city routes for Bellm Freight Lines (later TMX). Then worked for the City of Highland Water Department until he retired in 1995. All the while when working he also farmed at Pocahontas. He enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, truck driving, and trap shooting (with several 200 straight clay birds dropped). He and his wife enjoyed travelling, they had been to all 48 continental United States and Canada. He loved spending some winter time in Florida and being with his grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Wife – M. Diane Frey, nee Day, Highland, IL

Son – Scott R. (Special Friend Carol Voyles) Frey, Pocahontas, IL

Son – Kent G. (Kelly) Frey, Highland, IL

Daughter – Laurie A. Frey, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchild – Kevin H. (Kailey) Frey, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Kristy M. Frey, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jacob S. Frey, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Jodi A. (Fiance Marion Mayfield) Frey, Pocahontas, IL

Nieces

Several Nephews

Many Cousins.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Simon T. Frey – Died 4/2/1986

Mother – Milda M. Frey, nee Horn – Died 4/07/1949

Brother – Duane P. Frey – Died 12/07/2008.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, February 16, 2024, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 16, 2024, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. William Kapp, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leaps of Love, VITAS Hospice or the donor’s choice.