Robert L. Schneider, 72, of Highland, IL, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024,
at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born on September 29, 1951, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, to Arthur and
Louise (nee Luginbuhl) Schneider. On June 9, 1973, he married the love of his life,
Diana Bray, at St. John’s UCC in Trenton, IL.
Robert has lived in Highland for 50 years, moving from the family farm he grew up on in
St. Morgan, IL. He graduated from Highland High School in 1969, then joined the US
Army Reserves from ’70 to ’76, while simultaneously working as a Carpenter with the
local Union. Robert and Diana are members of the EvUCC in Highland, IL.
He was a handyman, always willing to help anyone in need of odd jobs or anything
construction related. He liked tractors, Super C’s being his favorite, and going to flea
markets with his wife, Diana, in search of antiques ranging from old farm equipment to
animal furs. Robert enjoyed picking out nuts from the pecan trees at the family farm and
socializing with his neighbors, often sitting on the back porch talking to passersby. Anytime there was snowy weather, you could find Robert out shoveling sidewalks for
people in his neighborhood.
On the family farm, Robert had a clubhouse called the Chicken House, where friends
and family would stop by to visit and catch up. Outside the Chicken House, he planted a
garden growing pumpkins and gourds for his grandkids. Robert cut wood for years,
keeping the wood burning stoves going at his home and the Chicken House.
Robert loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, teaching them
to chop wood and how to whittle. He had two cats named Frito and Oreo, named after
his favorite snacks. Robert was strong, hardworking, and funny, always joking around
and teasing people. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Louise Schneider, and siblings,
Eugene Schneider, Roger Schneider, Peggy Schneider, and Eloise Rodrigues.
Robert is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diana Schneider, Highland, IL; children, Sara
(Erich) Albers, Waterloo, IL, Cory (Kimberly) Schneider, St. Rose, IL; grandchildren,
William Albers, Henry Albers, Gavin Schneider, Rylan Schneider; siblings, Sally (Fritz)
Haislar, Karen McQuade, Zane (Connie) Schneider; brother-in-law, Harold Bray; sisterin-law, Janice (Keith) Vogt; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research
Hospital, Metro East Humane Society, or donor’s choice.
Private services are being held.
Interment: Highland City Cemetery
Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL