Robert L. Schneider, 72, of Highland, IL, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024,

at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

He was born on September 29, 1951, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, to Arthur and

Louise (nee Luginbuhl) Schneider. On June 9, 1973, he married the love of his life,

Diana Bray, at St. John’s UCC in Trenton, IL.

Robert has lived in Highland for 50 years, moving from the family farm he grew up on in

St. Morgan, IL. He graduated from Highland High School in 1969, then joined the US

Army Reserves from ’70 to ’76, while simultaneously working as a Carpenter with the

local Union. Robert and Diana are members of the EvUCC in Highland, IL.

He was a handyman, always willing to help anyone in need of odd jobs or anything

construction related. He liked tractors, Super C’s being his favorite, and going to flea

markets with his wife, Diana, in search of antiques ranging from old farm equipment to

animal furs. Robert enjoyed picking out nuts from the pecan trees at the family farm and

socializing with his neighbors, often sitting on the back porch talking to passersby. Anytime there was snowy weather, you could find Robert out shoveling sidewalks for

people in his neighborhood.

On the family farm, Robert had a clubhouse called the Chicken House, where friends

and family would stop by to visit and catch up. Outside the Chicken House, he planted a

garden growing pumpkins and gourds for his grandkids. Robert cut wood for years,

keeping the wood burning stoves going at his home and the Chicken House.

Robert loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, teaching them

to chop wood and how to whittle. He had two cats named Frito and Oreo, named after

his favorite snacks. Robert was strong, hardworking, and funny, always joking around

and teasing people. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Louise Schneider, and siblings,

Eugene Schneider, Roger Schneider, Peggy Schneider, and Eloise Rodrigues.

Robert is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diana Schneider, Highland, IL; children, Sara

(Erich) Albers, Waterloo, IL, Cory (Kimberly) Schneider, St. Rose, IL; grandchildren,

William Albers, Henry Albers, Gavin Schneider, Rylan Schneider; siblings, Sally (Fritz)

Haislar, Karen McQuade, Zane (Connie) Schneider; brother-in-law, Harold Bray; sisterin-law, Janice (Keith) Vogt; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research

Hospital, Metro East Humane Society, or donor’s choice.

Private services are being held.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL