Roberta A. Hoffmann, age 97 of Keyesport, passed away 5:45 p.m. Saturday, February 17, 2024, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Funeral 12:00 Noon Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at Wisetown Baptist Church. Interment will follow in McKendree Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church.

Family asks memorials be made to the church or Hickory Estates Activity Department.

Roberta Agnes, the daughter of Timothy and Marguerite (Geries) Ulmet, was born November 17, 1926, in Bond County, at the family home. Roberta grew up in Bond County, attended the local schools, and graduated from Greenville High School. She worked for Dr. Hall, as an assistant after high school. Roberta and Wayne Hoffmann were united in marriage on March 1, 1945, at the Wisetown Baptist. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage, Wayne passed away November 6, 2011.

Roberta and Wayne had two children, Duane Hoffmann who preceded her in death and Patty (Ed) Rainey who survives and lives in Keyesport. She is also survived also by her daughter-in-law Deb Hoffmann of Keyesport. Loving grandmother to Steve Hoffmann (Cindy), Jeff Hoffmann (Laura), Tim Hoffmann, April Rainey and Amanda Rainey. A very proud great-grandmother of 9: Hannah, Hayden, Sophia, Jackson, Shelby, Tessa, Ethan, Dylan, and Haley.

Roberta helped her husband on the family farm and raised the family. They were life-long

members of the Wisetown Baptist Church, and Roberta enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years. Her greatest love was her family, especially the grand and great-grandchildren. She made a special book containing articles about her grandchildren. She enjoyed stamp collecting, puzzles, and working in her garden. Roberta often shared vegetables from her garden with neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne, son Duane, a twin at birth Robert, sister Sarah Harnetiaux, sister Virgie Piccinotti, and brother Timothy Ulmet.

