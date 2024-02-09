Russell M. Rinderer, age 74 of Trenton, IL, died Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

He was born on Friday, March 4, 1949, in Highland, IL, the son of Clarence and Elizabeth (nee Braun) Rinderer.

On Saturday, September 7, 1968, he married Marsha Ann Porter at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, who survives.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ.

Russell grew up farming with his father and had a dairy business. He loved his tractors and going to tractor pulls. He loved taking rides and looking at the crops. After he quit farming, he went to work for Highland Community School as a custodian at all the centers. He retired in 2014 after 18 years of service. After he retired he enjoyed taking trips with Marsha, the Mettler’s, the Frutiger’s, and other friends and families to Niagara Falls, Branson, Las Vegas and other destinations. He also enjoyed spending time with his sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. But most of all his time with his daughter, Beth and granddaughter, Alice were precious to him.

Survivors include: Wife – Marsha A. Rinderer (nee Porter), Trenton, IL; Daughter – Elizabeth Ann (William) Verduin, Saint Jacob, IL; Grandchild – Alice Rose Heggert, Highland, IL; Step Grandchildren – Noah S. Verduin, Saint Jacob, IL; Olivia M. Verduin, Saint Jacob, IL; Nieces and Nephews – Many; Sister-In-Law – Nancy (Ken) Sudbring, Highland, IL; Sister-In-Law – Sandra Porter, Carlyle, IL; Brother-In-Law – Terry (Janice) Porter, Neoga, IL.

He was preceded in death by: Father – Clarence W. “Butch” Rinderer – Died 9/23/1988; Mother – Elizabeth M. “Alice” Rinderer, nee Braun – Died 4/22/1983; Nephew – Christ Porter; Sister – Barbara B. Johnessee – Died 10/26/2010; Brother-In-Law – Jim Johnessee; Sister-In-Law – Debra Dilley; Godfather – Don Rinderer; Father-In-Law & Mother-In-Law – Carl & Betty (nee Hott) Porter.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ,

officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or Community Link, Breese, IL