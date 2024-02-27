Walter Leon Wilhite, 90, of Sorento, IL, passed away February 25, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Walter was born November 1, 1933, in McDowell, MO, the son of Walter and Stella Elizabeth (Baird) Wilhite. He married Barbara Jeane Hines in Florence, Mississippi, on July 3, 1954, and they were married for over 69 years.

Walter was a loving and caring person who had a great sense of humor and was quite a jokester. He was a devout family man who instilled good values and work ethic in his children. He loved his family dearly and especially enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren.

He worked hard and diligently throughout his life providing for his family. He was a supervisor for Nooter Corporation and a boilermaker in St. Louis, MO, for nearly 40 years.

He was a member of the 560 Madison County Lodge in New Douglas, Ainad Shriners of Southern Illinois, East St. Louis, founding member of the Bond County Shrine Club, where he was a very active member, an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army, 82 Airborne Division, where he made 42 jumps with Barb’s picture in his helmet, and proudly carried the title of Scoutmaster during his son’s scouting years.

He was an expert woodworker with an extraordinary talent for designing and crafting furniture that fill the homes of family members. He made many unique items for his family and for his community.

Preceding Walter in death are his parents, and his siblings, Florence Ada Wilhite, Mary Faulkner, Meda Call, Emma Everright, Mamie Ethel Hoskins, Edward Wilhite, James Farris Wilhite, Marvin Paul Wilhite, Hubert Lee Wilhite.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Wilhite of Sorento; children, Sandra (Daniel) Kuhn of Pocahontas, IL, James Leon (Shelly) Wilhite of Sorento, IL, Michael (Jane) Wilhite of Greenville, IL, honorary son David (Deb) Massena; grandchildren, Kelly, Dennis, Nathan, Annie, Angie, Amy, Lorelei, Michael, Patricia, Nicole, James, Jeffrey; 34 great grandchildren; 15 great-great grandchildren, and numerous extended family and friends.

The family requests that memorials be given to the Bond County Shrine Club, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, as the Shriners were a very important part of Walter’s life.

Memorials may be given at the visitation and funeral or mailed to: Bond County Shrine Club, PO Box 140, Pocahontas, IL 62275.

Visitation: 4:00-7:00 pm., Sunday, March 3, 2023, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086.

Masonic Service at 6:30 pm., prior to the end of visitation.

Funeral: 11:00 am., Monday, March 4, 2024, at the Funeral Home, with Rev. Ralph Ward, officiating.

Burial: Sunny Side Cemetery, following the funeral.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home of Sorento with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.